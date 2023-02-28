Patrick Warburton won’t apologise for ‘Family Guy’ sense of humour

Family Guy star Patrick Warburton has said he will no longer apologise for the sense of humour of the animated satire.

The actor, who also played Puddy on Seinfeld and voiced Joe Swanson on Family Guy for over 300 episodes, recently reflected on the legacy of his comedic roles in an era of cancel culture.

“I think that’s why the show’s in perpetual syndication and people love it. There’s always, you know, the way things change, and this and that… what would fly today? What flew yesterday can’t fly today,” Warburton told Fox News Digital.

“I used to apologise for being on Family Guy, and I apologise no more because this world is a horrible native satire. Everybody takes themselves too seriously, and… I think in many ways become an overwhelming mess. But we need humour in our lives, and we need love and humour, acceptance. It’s all rather simple.”

Family Guy was recently renewed for a 22nd and 23rd season at Fox, alongside The Simpsons for a record-breaking 35th and 36th season and Bob’s Burgers.

Michael Thorn, Fox Entertainment’s president of scripted programming said [as per Variety]: “With this trio of renewals, we celebrate excellence in animation on Fox; our wonderful, long-time partnership with 20th Television; and, the brilliant creators and incredible voices behind these forever favourites.”

He added: “Three-plus decades of ‘The Simpsons,’ more than two decades of ‘Family Guy’ and over a decade of ‘Bob’s Burgers’ proves the enduring power of the animation genre on our network and the infinite fan affinity for these outrageously funny comedy classics.”