Patton Oswalt predicted opening of ‘The Book Of Boba Fett’ on ‘Parks And Rec’

Patton Oswalt has responded to correctly predicting the opening of Disney+‘s new Star Wars series The Book Of Boba Fett during an episode of Parks And Recreation almost nine years ago.

In season five, episode 19 of the political satire mockumentary sitcom, which aired on April 18, 2013, the actor’s character Garth Blunden pitches an idea for how Boba Fett escaped certain death after falling in the Sarlacc pit in Return Of The Jedi in order to delay a town vote.

“We pan down from the twin suns of Tatooine,” Oswalt’s Blunden says. “We are now close on the mouth of the Sarlacc pit. After a beat, the gloved Mandalorian armor gauntlet of Boba Fett grabs on to the sand outside the Sarlacc pit, and the feared bounty hunter pulls himself from the maw of the sand beast.”

The Book Of Boba Fett premiered on Disney+ last week (December 29), and it turns out that the opening scene begins exactly as Oswalt’s Blunden predicted.

“To say I’m touched it putting it lightly,” Oswalt said on Twitter, responding to the show’s opening scene that he predicted to the nth degree. “And yeah, #BookofBobaFett ROCKS. YOU’RE WELCOME.”

You can watch a side-by-side comparison video below:

Oswlat revealed during an interview in 2020 that he came up with the filibuster on the spot.

“There was nothing in the script,” Oswalt told Observer. “All it was was ‘Garth starts to begin to filibuster’ and they told me ‘Just do whatever you want…’ They didn’t yell cut so I didn’t want to be unprofessional and stop, so the panic kind of locked in and I guess my response was to dump every bit of Star Wars and pop culture trivia I have in my brain. That’s like my equivalent of a squid emitting ink, I guess.”

Meanwhile, Oswalt recently addressed criticism he received after sharing photographs of him and longtime friend and comedian Dave Chappelle.

On New Year’s Eve (December 31), the actor shared numerous pics featuring him and Chappelle – who he described as a “real friend” and “genius” – backstage in Seattle, Washington, after he was invited by Chappelle to perform a guest set.

After the post faced some criticism following Chappelle’s Netflix special The Closer, where the comedian described himself as “team TERF”, Oswalt posted a response stating he and Chappelle share different views on transgender rights.