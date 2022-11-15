Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar-Jones went as Fleabag and Hot Priest for Halloween

Daisy Edgar-Jones has shared a photo of her Fleabag-themed costume with Paul Mescal for Halloween.

The Normal People actor took to social media yesterday (November 14) to post a photo of her and her co-star Mescal in character as Fleabag and the Hot Priest.

“Oh btw Paul and I did this for Halloween,” Edgar-Jones wrote on her Instagram Story, captioning a photo that sees her dressed up as Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s unnamed character.

The actor is wearing the same jumpsuit Waller-Bridge wears at the start of the second season of the BBC series, and carrying a toy hamster as the animal played a major part in the show’s first season.

Mescal is dressed up as a priest, paying homage to Andrew Scott’s character in season two who Waller-Bridge only refers to as the “Hot Priest” and is romantically involved with.

Take a look at the photo here:

Daisy Edgar-Jones and Paul Mescal dressed as Fleabag and the Hot Priest for Halloween pic.twitter.com/Qxcop7lNBm — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) November 14, 2022

Last week, Paul Mescal opened up about an exchange he had with a “fucking rude” fan of Normal People.

The actor said he was out with his friends when they ran into a hen party and one woman told him: “I didn’t think the show was any good but I saw your willy and I have a photo!”

“I remember that was the first time that I was really angry,” Mescal said. “I was like, ‘That’s fucking rude!’ It’s embarrassing for you, it’s embarrassing for me, it’s embarrassing for my friends and now I have to say no to you.”

The actor went on to say that “luckily” interactions like that were an “anomaly” and that he’s asked for photos “relatively infrequently”.