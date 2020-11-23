Normal People star Paul Mescal has revealed that he and co-star Daisy Edgar-Jones played a drinking game while rewatching the series together.

The pair rose to fame earlier this year thanks to the hit BBC series, which is adapted from the Sally Rooney novel and focuses on the relationship between characters Connell and Marianne.

Mescal has now revealed that he and Edgar-Jones only watched it together for the first time recently, though they decided to have a bit of fun by devising a drinking game.

“We hadn’t actually watched it together, Daisy and I,” he explained to GQ. “Because of lockdown, we hadn’t done that, so last week we got together and watched the whole thing through.

“We actually ended up playing a little drinking game: every time Connell wouldn’t complete a sentence or any time Marianne would make an emphatic statement that made Connell uncomfortable we did a shot.

“We ended up talking over most of it, just reflecting on particular days, costume changes, memories. It was very special to get to do that with her. The thing we shared – will always share – is so unique.”

Reflecting on the overnight success of the show, the star added: “Getting to watch it over with someone who had watched you work in such a detailed way was just eye-opening for us both, I think.

“There was so much positive noise around the show when it came out, but I can safely say that we both worked incredibly hard to bring those characters to life, both for the sake of the production but also for our own careers.

“We knew how much it was going to mean, to be honest. We understood the significance and size of the job and that our relatively new careers would be judged for it in a very public arena.”

Last month, meanwhile, Mescal and Edgar-Jones’ audition tape for the series was released online, giving fans a first glimpse at the chemistry between the pair.

Mescal earned an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Lead Actor for his portrayal of Connell, though lost out to Mark Ruffalo for his performance in I Know This Much Is True.