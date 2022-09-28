‘Peaky Blinders’ creator teases new series: “If there is an appetite for the world then it will continue”

Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight has hinted the story could continue with a brand-new series.

The sixth series of the BBC drama – which is set in post-World War I Birmingham and follows the Shelby family – was originally billed as the show’s last, but Knight has now said that another series will follow if there’s an appetite for it.

The writer explained that, following the completion of the upcoming Peaky Blinders film, he would be handing over creative responsibilities to a new team, with new stories likely to be set in the ’50s.

“I think after the film, we will look at [it],” he told the BBC. “It would be me sort of launching possible new stories into the ’50s, and then I would hand over the baton of writing and creating the thing to other people.

He added: “But if there is an appetite for the world then it will continue.”

Asked if he was hinting towards a new television series, he replied: “Yeah, but this would be post-film. And as I say, it would be me handing this on to new writers, new people.”

During the interview, Knight also revealed that he has nearly finished writing the Peaky Blinders film and that it will begin filming early next year, with a release date set for Spring 2024.

Speaking of the film’s progress back in July, he said: “I’m nearly done writing it, and we’re going to shoot it… I’m setting up some film and television studios in Digbeth in Birmingham.

“We’re going to shoot it at the studios in Digbeth, and on location in Digbeth in Birmingham. Digbeth and Small Heath is where the Peaky Blinders actually roamed. So it’s like Peaky’s coming home basically.”

Asked if we’re going to be seeing any familiar faces, Knight replied: “Of course, and some new faces that will hopefully be quite surprising.”