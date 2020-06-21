Peaky Blinders director Anthony Byrne has teased the introduction of a new female character in the show’s upcoming sixth season.

Production on the new season has been halted recently due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Discussing the new season with Digital Spy, Byrne said: “There’s a great female character who is new, who is pretty dark. I haven’t seen a character like her in Peaky before.

“I won’t say who she is,” he added, “but she certainly gives Tommy a run for his money. She challenges him in a different way basically. She’s certainly not a protagonist and I don’t know if she’s an antagonist.”

Byrne continued: “It’s similar to [Oswald] Mosley… she has a similar ideology, and that’s challenging for any character, like I’ve said before… he or she, they don’t have guns or a gang, but they have an ideology that’s like a virus and it’s more dangerous than anything.

Adding that she’s a “great character,” Byrne also revealed that the show are “really close to casting her”.

Peaky Blinders season five ended with a typically epic finale, and Byrne reveals that the new season will pick up immediately from the cliffhanger that has been left.

“It picks up directly [from season five],” he said. “The very first image you will see will be back in that field, with Tommy with a gun to his head and then we will move on from there and resolve that amazing moment.”

It was recently revealed that Cillian Murphy wasn’t the first choice to portray Tommy Shelby in the show – it was originally set to go to Jason Statham.

