Peaky Blinders director Anthony Byrne has shared a tribute to the late Helen McCrory.

The filmmaker posted a photo as production resumed on season 6 of the show, which showed a clapper board with an illustration of McCrory in her character as Polly Gray.

“Today was beautiful and strange and sad and surreal,” Byrne wrote in his post. “We found ourselves in the most beautiful environment. The sun beating down on us and it felt ok. It was incredible but not surprising to read the many tributes and articles dedicated to Helen over the weekend.”

He continued, nodding to the new clapper board: “This is our ‘A’ camera board and Polly Gray is always in front of our cameras.

“This board was designed by @lo_marie_s a super talented tattoo artist in Manchester. It has meant a huge amount to me and the crew on Peaky to have an image of Helen on set with us everyday.”

Helen McCrory died last week aged 52 after a private battle with cancer, her husband Damien Lewis revealed.

“I’m heartbroken to announce that after an heroic battle with cancer, the beautiful and mighty woman that is Helen McCrory has died peacefully at home, surrounded by a wave of love from friends and family,” he wrote.

“She died as she lived. Fearlessly. God we love her and know how lucky we are to have had her in our lives.

“She blazed so brightly. Go now, Little One, into the air, and thank you.”

Peaky Blinders season 6 recently resumed production, and is eyeing a winter 2021 release date, or early 2022. Here’s everything you need to know about the final chapter of the TV series.