‘Peaky Blinders’ movie will begin filming this year, confirms creator Steven Knight

The Peaky Blinders movie will begin filming this year, creator Steven Knight has confirmed.

Speaking to the Radio Times in December, Knight revealed that he’s almost finished writing the film’s script, and that production should get underway in the middle of 2024.

“I’m just working on the final bits of it at the moment,” he said. “I just sit down at the keyboard and start. It’s a bit like having a dream, for me. You sit there and all this stuff comes, and then you read it back and think, ‘That’s pretty good – but where did it come from?’

Advertisement

“The plan is to start shooting that in the middle of [2024],” he added.

Since the hit BBC series came to an end in 2022 with season six, the show’s stars have been offering their thoughtds on whether they’ll return for the film, with Cillian Murphy previously saying: “I would love to do a movie if there’s more story to tell. I’ll wait and see, but I have no update for you on that.”

Sophie Rundle, who plays Ada Shelby, previously said that she hadn’t heard anything about the film, but that “the appetite” for it will be “generated by the fans”.

Isaiah Jesus actor Daryl McCormack also said he hadn’t heard anything yet, but added that he was “so grateful to be able to be involved in such an iconic show before it finished”.

He continued: “And to come back for a second season, as well, really made me feel like I could really own my part within it.”

Advertisement

As previously reported, the film is expected to be set during and after World War II, with Knight saying it will be “the same but different” to the series, and that viewers should “expect the unexpected”.