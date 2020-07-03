‘Peaky Blinders’ season six could be pushed back to 2022

The next season of Peaky Blinders could be delayed to 2022 thanks to the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

Anthony Byrne, the director of the hit BBC gangster drama, said his team will most likely resume filming towards the end of this year “with a view to start shooting early next year”.

“That feels achievable,” he told Digital Spy. “Whether that’s true or not, I have no idea. If we did start shooting in January [2021] we wouldn’t finish until May or June and then it’s another six months of editing.”

As the publication notes, that could place season six’s release date for late 2021 or even early 2022.

Steven Night, the creator of the Birmingham-based 1920s drama, also spoke about the show’s latest developments for the launch the official Peaky Blinders website, PeakyBlinders.tv.

In a Q&A on the website, Night revealed that he can’t give a “comprehensive explanation” as to why the series has proved such a hit worldwide. “The best thing is it’s not because it’s been marketed to death, it’s not because millions of dollars have been spent. It’s been discovered,” Knight said.

“Netflix don’t release the figures, but they are astonishing for Peaky in America. It’s found its own audience and the audience have stuck with it and when you’re writing, it gives you energy to know that that’s out there.”

Byrne, meanwhile, explained how they are planning to shoot socially distanced scenes for the new season. “We have a pretty good idea of how we are going to achieve those scenes, whether it’s intimacy or fighting,” he said.

“There’s definitely a way to do it and that’s what a lot of this downtime has been about.”

He added the team is now “days away” from starting production and said that he was pleased filming hadn’t kicked off before the set was shut down in March.

“I was very pleased that we didn’t start filming because if we had have filmed for two weeks and then we’re not picking up until the end of the year or next year, or whenever we get back up and running, you would more than likely go back and look at the two weeks and go, ‘We can’t use any of this stuff’.”

As for the cliffhanger to season five, Night confirmed that season six will pick up from the final image of protagonist Tommy Shelby pointed a gun at his head. “Yeah, it picks up directly,” Night said. “So, the very first image you will see will be back in that field. Tommy, with a gun to his head”.