‘Peaky Blinders’ teases Esme return in episode three

New images from Peaky Blinders are teasing the return of Esme in this week’s forthcoming episode.

At the end of the second episode, Tommy (Cillian Murphy) reached out to Esme (Aimee-Ffion Edwards) to help with Ruby’s illness.

Now, new photos show Esme and Tommy walking through a field together, and Esme posing on her own in nature. Take a look here:

In the first season of the show, Esme had married John Shelby (Joe Cole) as part of an arranged agreement to mother his four children.

She mostly stayed away from business matters, and retreated after John was murdered in season four.

This marks the first time Esme will feature in the show since those episodes, with the second episode of season six seeing Tommy picking up the phone and saying: “Madonna, put me through to the number I gave you for Esme Shelby Lee.”

In a recap of the last episode of Peaky Blinders, NME wrote: “With the arrival of the NHS still 14 years away, Tommy places a call to Esme, wife of late brother John. We haven’t seen her since season four, and long-time viewers might think that the very last thing this delicate situation needs is the return of the once cocaine-addled-mystic.

“Still, for all his pragmatism, Tommy believes in the spiritual stuff, and needs must when your young daughter is scrawling doodles that would make the most placid psychotherapist shudder.”

‘Peaky Blinders’ air every Sunday at 9pm on BBC One