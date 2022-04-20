Pedro Pascal on his ‘Game Of Thrones’ death: “Makes me feel like a boss”

Pedro Pascal has said he feels proud of his dramatic death scene in Game Of Thrones, joking that the rest of his career seems “a bit futile”.

In a new interview with Esquire, Pascal – who played Oberyn Martell in the hugely popular fantasy series – spoke about various highlights of his career, and addressed the legacy of his character’s demise among fans.

“Makes me feel like a boss,” he said of the scene, which frequently places highly on rankings of the show’s gruesome deaths, in which his head was squeezed to bursting point during a duel. “If I’m actually up there and if I’m in the top three, I mean then like, everything after is a bit futile.

Advertisement

“It’s like, what am I doing? Why am I still trying? I did it.”

You can watch the full interview below.

The 47-year-old also recalled how Game Of Thrones series co-creator and showrunner David Benioff once called his audition “amateurish”.

“It’s true! I had my friend tape me with my iPhone,” the Mandalorian actor said. “There were so many pages. They sent me like 20 something pages to do, which obviously, in the time that they wanted the tape to be turned in, I wasn’t going to be able to memorize all those lines.”

Pascal continued: “So the easiest way was for somebody to sit in front of you with an iPhone and then just kind of like have the pages down here and read it casually.

Advertisement

“And the suckers fell for it. Is that my fault? No, it’s theirs.”

Pascal is set to star alongside Game Of Thrones actress Bella Ramsey in the forthcoming HBO television adaptation of popular game franchise The Last Of Us.

The series, which was greenlit in 2020, will star Pascal as Joel, a smuggler who is given the task of escorting 14-year-old Ellie, played by Ramsey, across a post-apocalyptic United States while fighting off hordes of zombies.