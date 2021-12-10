Peloton responds after shares drop following ‘And Just Like That’ character death

Exercise equipment brand Peloton has issued a statement after the company’s shares dropped following the premiere episode of And Just Like That.

In the first episode of the Sex And The City reboot, Mr. Big (Chris Noth) dies from a heart attack after a 45-minute session on a Peluton exercise bike.

As a result, the shares price for Peluton tanked 11.35 per cent following the episode’s release on Thursday (December 9).

Dr. Suzanne Steinbaum, a preventative cardiologist and member of Peloton’s health and wellness advisory council, has since released a statement to clarify the reason for Mr. Big’s death – a character who had a long history of heart problems in the show.

Speaking to the Los Angeles Times, Steinbaum said: “I’m sure SATC fans, like me, are saddened by the news that Mr. Big dies of a heart attack.

“Mr. Big lived what many would call an extravagant lifestyle – including cocktails, cigars and big steaks – and was at serious risk as he had a previous cardiac event in season six.

“These lifestyle choices and perhaps even his family history, which often is a significant factor, were the likely cause of his death. Riding his Peloton Bike may have even helped delay his cardiac event. More than 80 per cent of all cardiac-related deaths are preventable through lifestyle, diet and exercise modifications.”

And while 25 per cent of heart attacks each year are in patients who already had one (like Mr. Big), even then they are very, very treatable,” the statement adds. “The lesson here is, KNOW YOUR NUMBERS! It’s always important to talk to your doctor, get tested, and have a healthy prevention strategy.

“The good news is Peloton helps you track your heart rate while you ride, so you can do it safely.”

And Just Like That sees original Sex And The City stars Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis reprise their roles as Carrie Bradshaw, Miranda Hobbes and Charlotte York-Goldenblatt respectively.

The main absence is Kim Cattrall, who played Samantha Jones in the original series and two subsequent movies. She’s recently joined the cast of How I Met Your Father, the spin-off from How I Met Your Mother.

The original Sex And The City series, created by Darren Starr and based on the book by Candace Bushnell, ran for six seasons and concluded in February 2004. It spawned two feature films in 2008 and 2010, with a planned third cancelled in 2017.

And Just Like That’s first two episodes are available to stream on HBO Max in the US and NOW in the UK.