Pete Davidson has offered his thoughts on JK Rowling’s controversial comments about transgender issues, perceived by many fans and critics to be transphobic.

When asked on Saturday Night Live last night (October 10) whether he found the Harry Potter author’s comments disappointing, Davidson said it was “very disappointing,” adding: “I long for a few years ago when the worst things she did were those Fantastic Beasts movies. No discrimination there, they harmed us all equally.”

Davidson also said he found Rowling’s lack of inclusivity baffling given the nature of her storytelling. “What’s wrong with her?” the comedian asked. “She creates a seven-book fantasy series about all types of mythical creatures living in harmony with wizards and elves and the one thing she can’t wrap her head around is [Orange Is The New Black star] Laverne Cox?”

When asked if he’ll stop reading Rowling’s books, Davidson confessed that he’d never read any of them and “saw part of [Harry Potter and the Prisoner of] Azkaban on the plane once”. The King Of Staten Island actor also suggested that Rowling’s work was heavily antisemitic.

Watch the clip of Davidson discussing Rowling below:

Earlier in the year (June 10), Rowling wrote an essay to defend comments that led to her being accused of transphobia, and to explain why she felt the need to voice her opinions on the issue.

Speaking to NME in a new interview published last week, Laura Jane Grace said she was able to separate Harry Potter from Rowling’s comments because she believed the franchise now existed beyond the author.

“I do see a way to separate the art from the artist, and I don’t know necessarily how to explain that other than I am able to,” the singer explained. “I can think JK Rowling is full of shit and her views suck, but at the same time, that didn’t taint reading Harry Potter to my daughter.

“Harry Potter isn’t just JK’s art anymore, it’s Daniel Radcliffe’s art, it’s all the other actors’ who have been part of the Harry Potter universe.”

Last night’s SNL also saw Jim Carrey’s Joe Biden transform into the fly that landed on Mike Pence’s head during the vice presidential debate, and Jack White rework The White Stripes’ ‘Ball And Biscuit’.