Pete Davidson performed two new comedy records called ‘Drake Song’ and ‘Andre 2000’ on last night’s (April 11) episode of Saturday Night Live.

The regular cast member took part in SNL’s special ‘At Home’ episode, hosted by Tom Hanks in his first public appearance since his coronavirus diagnosis.

‘Drake Song’ hears Davidson run through a series of topics and lines he thinks make up most of Drake‘s popular records. “This is a Drake song/ I miss my ex/ This is a Drake song/ Number one on the Billboard/ Number one on the Billboard,” he sings.

Advertisement

Filmed at home under a pink light while wearing a big puffer jacket, the video appears to be a nod towards Drizzy’s ‘Hotline Bling’ video.

Watch the video for ‘Drake Song’ below:

The comic also shared another song, ‘Andre 2000’, mocking rappers who flaunt cash in their videos.

The song – a play on Outkast rapper Andre 3000‘s stage name – hears Davidson rap, “I’m a new young rapper on the block, about $2000 is all I got/ I put it in the video in every shot/ It’s $2000, it’s all I got/ But it looks good in the video, but it’s only 20 hundreds though.”

Advertisement

On the hook, he spits: “I got $2000/ It looks like a lot in the video, but it’s only $2000.”

Meanwhile, Coldplay‘s Chris Martin performed on the special episode of SNL, covering Bob Dylan.

Martin took on a solo version of ‘Shelter From The Storm’, from Dylan’s classic 1974 LP ‘Blood On The Tracks’.