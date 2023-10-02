Peter Kay thinks he’s banned from BRIT Awards due to Liam Gallagher feud

Peter Kay has suggested that he has been banned from presenting at the BRIT Awards following his feud with Liam Gallagher.

The comedian hit headlines in 2010 after calling the former Oasis frontman a “knobhead” while hosting that year’s ceremony.

Gallagher was collecting the award for British Album of 30 Years, which went to Oasis’ ‘(What’s the Story) Morning Glory?’, when the musician threw his microphone into the crowd. Kay then said to the audience: “What a knobhead.”

Writing in his new biography TV: Big Adventures On The Small Screen, Kay reflected on the incident, writing (via The Mirror): “Liam Gallagher won an award. He swaggered on stage to collect it, then threw it into the audience and walked off.

“He could have hit somebody in the face with it. What a knobhead, I thought. So I said just that when I walked back to the mic ‘what a knobhead.'”

The comedian admitted that he “wasn’t trying to be controversial, or stir trouble”, adding: “I just said what was on my mind. That might be the reason why I’ve never been invited back to present the Brits again.”

Following the controversy, Gallagher tweeted in reference to Kay: “Listen up fat fuck as a real northerner I was brought up 2 say shit 2 people’s faces not behind their back. Live forever LG.”

The comedian followed that up at the time with a post on his own website, writing: “So it was the Brits last night (February 16) and I was honoured to be asked to host the show, especially with it being 30 years old.

“Congratulations to all the winners, including Noel Gallagher, who sadly didn’t get a mention (and who thankfully isn’t a knobhead).”

In other news, Kay has revealed in his new book that he would like to bring Phoenix Nights back for a film.

“I had an idea only today of Brian getting Young Kenny to paint an enormous letter ‘H’ on the roof of the club so he can advertise they’ve got a helicopter pad,” Kay wrote. “The chance of a helicopter ever landing is, of course, zero.

“As the years pass, I’m becoming more like Brian, but if Phoenix Nights rose again it’d have to be for something very special, maybe a film? Perhaps Brian could get visited by three ghosts. Now, wouldn’t that be an idea?”

Kay is touring the UK currently with stand-up show Better Late Than Never, which runs until 2025.

Meanwhile, the date for the 2024 BRIT Awards was recently confirmed, with the ceremony set to take place at The O2 on March 2.