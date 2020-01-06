Phoebe Waller-Bridge has revealed that she will be auctioning off her sparkly Golden Globes suit to fundraise for bushfire relief in Australia.

The Fleabag star graced the 77th Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles earlier today (January 6), wearing a sequined black tuxedo designed by Ralph & Russo, a London-based couture brand founded by Australians Tamara Ralph and Michael Russo. During a backstage interview, Waller-Bridge announced that the suit was “one of the most extraordinary thing I’ve ever worn” and that she plans to put it up for auction.

“The money that is raised from it will go towards relief in Australia,” the actress said. “I think it’s a beautiful idea from the team. I’m really excited to be part of that.” Watch a clip of her announcement, via Variety, below.

Waller-Bridge took home two awards at the award ceremony today, including best TV comedy or musical for her BBC sitcom Fleabag. The British star was also named best actress in a TV series.

Also during the ceremony, Russell Crowe dedicated his Golden Globes speech to the Australian bushfires, despite his absence from the awards show. In a statement delivered by Jennifer Aniston on his behalf, the actor said: “The tragedy unfolding in Australia is climate change-based. We need to act based on science, move our global workforce to renewable energy and respect our planet for the unique and amazing place it is.”