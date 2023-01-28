Phoebe Waller-Bridge working on new ‘Tomb Raider’ TV series for Amazon

According to reports, Phoebe Waller-Bridge is developing a TV series based on the hit video game franchise Tomb Raider.

Following Waller-Bridge’s expanded three-year deal at Amazon, the Fleabag star is reportedly set to write the series’ scripts and act as executive producer, but not star in it.

The Hollywood Reporter claimed that Ryan Andolina (Amazon’s former head of comedy and drama) and Amanda Greenblatt (former head of overall deals) would also be involved, alongside Dmitri M. Johnson.

Tomb Raider was originally released in 1996 for PC and PS1, and went on to receive a series of sequels. A reboot came in 2013, and last year, Amazon Games confirmed they would be publishing another reboot of the Lara Croft-starring game.

In 2001, Angelina Jolie starred as Lara Croft in a theatrical take on Tomb Raider, with a sequel following in 2003. In 2018, a reboot starring Alicia Vikander was released.

Last year, Aubrey Plaza expressed interest in playing Lara Croft in a new Tomb Raider film.

At one point, Waller-Bridge was due to star in a TV adaptation of 2005 film Mr. & Mrs. Smith, which also would’ve starred Donald Glover. The actress eventually left the Amazon-helmed project.

There were also reports Waller-Bridge was working on an untitled Amazon series last March; The Hollywood Reporter claims this show wasn’t Tomb Raider.

Later this year, Waller-Bridge is set to play Indiana Jones’ goddaughter Helena in the upcoming reboot film Indiana Jones & The Dial Of Destiny.

“She’s a mystery and a wonder,” Waller-Bridge told Empire. The film’s director, James Mangold, added of the character that she’s “slippery, charming, the girl next door, a grifter,” while Harrison Ford said that Helena is “a pioneer in ethical accounting”.

Indy’s fifth outing has been described as the final instalment in the series. It’s the first entry not to be directed by Steven Spielberg, who serves as an executive producer alongside George Lucas. Indiana Jones & The Dial Of Destiny is set for release on June 30.