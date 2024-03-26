When are the next episodes of ‘Physical: 100’ season two released on Netflix?

100 competitors battle for around $230,000 in Netflix reality series Physical: 100.

Created by producer Jang Ho-gi, the South Korean series brings together 100 individuals from various athletic backgrounds and pits them against one another in tests of strength, balance, agility, endurance and strategy.

The first season was released on Netflix across January and February last year. A second season, set in a giant underground mine, kicked off in March 2024.

When is the Physical: 100 season 2 finale released?

The final two episodes will be released on Tuesday April 2 on Netflix. You can check out the full release schedule below.

Episodes 1-4 – Tuesday March 18

Episodes 5-7 – Tuesday March 26

Episodes 8-9 – Tuesday April 2

Has the show been renewed for season 3?

At the time of writing (March 2024), Netflix has not renewed Physical: 100 for a third season. A decision will likely be made after season two concludes.

Netflix renewed the show for a second season in June 2023, a few months after the first came to an end, so there’s a chance the streaming giant could make an announcement around the same time later this year.