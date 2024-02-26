Meet the contestants of ‘Physical: 100’ season two

Season two of Netflix’s popular Korean reality show Physical: 100 is set to premiere next month – here’s everything you need to know about the new cast and contestants.

The streaming service introduced the 100 participants who will be featured in this upcoming season of Physical: 100 in a brand-new video, featuring their names, photos and professions. Notably, the participants were split into five different groups: The Warriors, National Athletes, It Body, Superstar Athletes and Athletic Celebrities.

Among the new batch of participants are a number of familiar faces, including K-pop idol Lee Jang-jun of boyband Golden Child, Korean martial artist Kim Dong-hyun and actor Park Kwang-jae, who has starred in a number of hit K-dramas including Moving, Song of the Bandits and more.

Aside from established stars, the new cast also boasts a varied group of competitors, ranging from chief executives and MMA fighters to national athletes and YouTubers. View the full list of contestants set to star in season two below.

The full list of contestants for Physical: 100 season two are:

The Warriors

Kim Dong-hyun, Martial Artist

Hong Beom-seok, Former Firefighter

Sim Yu-ri, MMA Fighter

Kang Cheong-myeong, Korean Coast Guard Officer

Lim Soo-jin, Bodybuilder

Ku Sung-hoe, Reserve Sergeant First Class

Ko Jong-hyun, Special Operations Unit Officer

Gibson, United States Army Officer

Park Woo-jin, Korean Coast Guard Officer

Seol Young-ho, MMA Fighter

Jo Sung-bin, MMA Fighter

Han Young-jin, Police Fighter

Hunter Lee, FBI Diplomat

Hwang Mun-kyeong, Firefighter and Paramedic

Jang Sung-yeop, Bodybuilder

Lee Hyun-woo, Bodybuilder

Kang Eun-hee, Bodybuilder

Kim Nam-wook, Bodybuilder

Kim Min-su, Bodybuilder

National Athletes

Jung Ji-hyun, National Wrestler

Jung You-in, National Swimmer

Shin Soo-ji, National Rhythmic Athlete

Lee Won-hee, National Judo Athlete

Park Seung-hee, National Short-Track Speed Skater

Mo Tae-bum, National Speed Skater

Andre Jin, National Rugby Team Athlete

Kim Do-hyeon, National Boxer

Kim Dong-hyun, National Bobsledder

Kim Jee-hyuk, National Rowing Team Athlete

Kim Hyeong-ku, National Boxer

Kim Hye-bin, National Wushu Sanda Team Athlete

Kang Min-su, National Sport Climber

Park Da-sol, National Judo Athlete

Park Yeon-su, National Powerlifter

Park Hee-jun, National Karate Athlete

Seo Young-woo, National Bobsledder

Kang Young-seo, National Alpine Skier

Eom Dae-hyun, National Parkour Athlete

Lee Ye-joo, National Kurash Athlete

Lee Jang-kun, National Kabaddi Team Athlete

Chang Young-heung, National Rugby Team Athlete

Lee Hyun-jeong, Physical Education Teacher

Jo Ha-rang, National Handball Team Player

Joo Min-kyung, National Arm Wrestler

Choi Won-jae, National Cheerleading Team Athlete

Heo Kyung-hee, National Rugby Team Athlete

It Body

Hwang Choong-won, Heavy Equipment Operator

Lee Hyun-jin, Actor

Ko Hyo-joo, Skateboarder

Hong Da-eun, Arborist

Power Who YAMI, Cosplayer

Kim Ki-hyuk, Announcer

Kim Amugae, YouTuber

Ahn Sung-hwan, Food Service Company CEO

Sim Sung-eon, Nurse

Son Yeong-seok, Office Worker

Wi Sung-oh, Trainer

Yoon Han-jin, College Student (Special PhysEd)

Jang Yoon-sung, Food Service Company CEO

Jeon Hee-jeong, Stunt Performer

Jo Han, College Student (Sports & Leisure)

Ju Sung-min, Doctor of Korean Medicine

Juyang, Apparel Company CEO

Kim Hee-hyun, Ballerino

Kim Bong-yun, Carpenter

Kang Ki-jun, Jige Porter

Superstar Athletes

Park Ha-yan, Handball Player

Chong Te-se, Soccer Player

Kim Ji-eun, Track and Field Athlete

Hwang Chan-seok, Ssireum Athlete

Kim Dam-bi, Weightlifter

Go Min-jung, Professional Crossfitter

Kim Yeong-chan, Taekkyon Athlete

Ryu Si-hyun, Street Lifting Athlete

Amber Yang, Professional Crossfitter

Lee Jun-ha, American Football Player

Im Su-jeong, Ssireum Athlete

Kim Min-ho, Professional Wrestler

Jang Jun-hyuk, Wrestler

Choi Soo-in, Brazillian Jiu-Jitsu Athlete

Hong Hyeon-ju, Long Drive Golfer

Ha Moo-kyung, Handball Player

Athletic Celebrities

Lee Jae-yoon, Actor

Kang So-yeon, TV Personality

Amotti, Crossfitter

Knucks, Dancer

Kwon Ga-young, Fitness Model

Lee Jang-jun, Singer (Golden Child)

Park Kwang-jae, Actor

Lee Kyu-ho, Actor

GPT, YouTuber

Noh Sung-yul, Martial Arts TikToker

Lee Ho-yeon, Model

Justin Harvey, Actor

Jeon Jong-hyuk, Singer

Jung Dae-jin, Sports Model

Kang Seung-min, YouTuber

Kim Woo-joo, Fashion Model

Emmaneul, Fitness Model

No Seung-hyuk, Dance Artist

Season two is dubbed Physical: 100 – Underground, and is due out on Netflix on March 19. In a previous statement about the new season, Netflix described it as one that will “[raise] the bar in every regard”, where participants will compete for a hefty cash prize.

Netflix renewed Physical: 100 for a second season in June last year, with director Jang Ho-gi teasing the upcoming season as “[having] everything taken up a notch for our global fans”. He also added that season two would feature “even more electrifying and well-designed quests”, and an expanded arena surpassing the original arena’s size.