‘Physical: 100’ season two: eliminated and remaining contestants

Season two of the hit Korean reality TV show Physical: 100 is currently airing on Netflix – read on for updates on both eliminated and remaining contestants on the show.

Physical: 100 brings 100 individuals from various athletic backgrounds and pits them against one another in gruelling tests of physical ability – from strength and balance to endurance and strategy.

The show was created by reality show producer Jang Ho-gi, and made its debut on Netflix in January 2023 to great fanfare. Now, back with season two, Physical: 100 ups the ante by being set in a giant underground mine and a number of already renowned contestants vying for the final $230,000 cash prize.

Having premiered with its first four episodes on March 18, the show is slated to progressively release episodes in batches, with the final two episodes scheduled to premiere on April 2.

Here are all the eliminated and remaining contestants of Physical: 100 season two: