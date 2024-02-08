‘Pose’ star and LGBTQIA+ activist Cecilia Gentili dies aged 52

Pose star and LGBTQIA+ activist Cecilia Gentili has died at age 52.

The news of her passing was confirmed on Tuesday (February 6) with a post on her Instagram Story.

Gentili’s Pose co-star Dominique Jackson was among many to pay tribute to the late star on social media.

“AN ACTIVIST, AN ICON, A TRAILBLAZER, A MOTHER, A WIFE, AN ACTRESS AND COMEDIAN, AN AMAZING SISTER AND A PHENOMENAL HUMAN BEING!” Jackson shared alongside a clip of the pair performing on Pose, on which Gentili played Miss Orlando, who first appeared on season one as a New York City woman who provides deeply discounted cosmetic surgery.

In another post about Gentili’s death, Jackson opened up about their relationship and thanked her for her work as an LGBTQIA+ activist. The late star dedicated a large portion of her life to advancing causes within the community, primarily raising awareness of HIV/AIDS as well as equity for sex workers and transgender people.

“I am deeply saddened by your departure dear sister! Even in death you are force to be reckoned with, your legacy one of movement, love and compassion unapologetic and true. I thank you dearly for ALL the work you have done,” Jackson wrote. “You sacrificed you boldly telling your truth and living it and for that you have changed and influenced many lives and the world. I LOVE YOU FOREVER BEAUTIFUL STRONG SISTER! REST WELL!”

Outside of her work on Pose, Gentili’s activism led to a partnership with the Callen-Lorde Community Health Center in 2021, which resulted in the creation of Cecilia’s Occupational Inclusion Network, a health program that provided free care for sex workers.

Gentili also planned to star in her one-woman show Red Ink in New York City in April, which, according to the synopsis, was set to centre on her early life in Argentina and her lifelong dedication to “searching for faith while trans”.

In another tribute from GLAAD (Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation), the organisation summarised Gentili’s impact on the community, sharing a quote from the Surviving Transphobia anthology text.

“I say this to trans people, trans women of color, and to trans women of color who are undocumented or sex workers or both, people like me: Do what you can to achieve whatever level of empowerment you can get, but also be safe,” Gentili wrote, per GLAAD. “I’ll probably never call myself radical, especially in two countries with such high rates of trans femicide and histories of coups. I’m okay with it. I never want to judge my work by how ‘radical’ I am. But I do judge it on what I’m doing for my people and for myself.”