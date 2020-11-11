The post-election episode of Saturday Night Live has scored the show’s highest ratings in three years.

Last Saturday (November 7), Dave Chappelle hosted the long-running NBC sketch show to 9.064 million total viewers.

The episode scored a 2.62 rating in Live+Same Day adult 18-49 rating, according to official national ratings from Nielsen. This makes the SNL episode the highest rated entertainment telecast across 18-49 since the Oscars on February 9, which scored 5.33 in 18-49.

It was the highest-rated episode of Saturday Night Live in three and a half years, since Melissa McCarthy hosted the show on May 13, 2017 with Haim as a musical guest.

The most-watched show after Chappelle’s episode dates back to December 21, 2019, hosted by Eddie Murphy with musical guest Lizzo, which was watched by 9.981million viewers.

Chappelle hosted the post-election episode in 2016 too, which was watched by 8.691million viewers and scored a 3.15 18-49 rating.

Last Saturday, the host took aim at Donald Trump, calling him a “racist, hilarious son of a bitch” in his opening monologue.

Alec Baldwin, who has played Trump on Saturday Night Live since 2016, has said he is “overjoyed” at the prospect of losing his job.

“I don’t believe I’ve ever been this overjoyed to lose a job before!” he began on Twitter, adding: “It will be comforting when we have a President who doesn’t Tweet twice as much as I do … They’re gonna need an enormous shipment of tissues sent to Mar-a-Lago.

“On to my next wish. That everyone who voted in this election maintains that commitment and votes in the 2022 midterm elections. Let’s keep this going!!!”