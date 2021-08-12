‘Powerpuff Girls’ live-action series loses one of its stars

Powerpuff, a live-action series based on the Powerpuff Girls cartoons has lost one of its three lead actors.

Chloe Bennet, who was attached to play Blossom, departed after a scheduling conflict meant that she could no longer continue with the show.

The pilot for Powerpuff is set to be reshot after not being picked up by its platform The CW for its autumn 2021 schedule.

Advertisement

As reported by Variety, the show’s pilot was labelled “a miss” by chief creatives, and so the decision was made to redevelop and reshoot it instead.

“We’ve got a trio of terrific actresses at the center of that,” Warner Bros TV Group President Channing Dungey told Deadline at the time. “I’m not going to say that it hasn’t been a challenge. Bringing a children’s cartoon into live-action adulthood has been a really fine line to walk, but I think we’ve done a pretty great job walking it.”

The change in the production schedule meant that Bennet was no longer able to commit to the project. Her part will be recast in autumn.

Powerpuff was first announced in 2020, with Juno screenwriter Diablo Cody attached to write. Dove Cameron remains attached to the show as fellow Powerpuff Bubbles while Yana Perrault is still attached to play Buttercup. Donald Faison (Scrubs) will play the trio’s father Professor Drake.

Advertisement

The trio of super-powered sisters were set to return as “disillusioned twenty-somethings who resent having lost their childhood to crime fighting” after the animated series left screens in 2005. A first-look at the reboot was shared in April.