Prince Harry got high at Courteney Cox’s house and the toilet “became a head”

Prince Harry has spoken about the time he ate “[magic] mushroom chocolates” while staying at Courteney Cox’s house in Los Angeles in his forthcoming memoir.

In an extract from Spare, which was released today (January 10), the Duke of Sussex wrote that he went to the Friends actor’s house after a party where he consumed the hallucinogenic snack.

Harry recalled that Cox was “traveling, on a job, and didn’t mind if we crashed at her place” at the time – adding that, as a Friends “fanatic,” the idea of crashing at Cox’s house was “highly amusing.”

Referring to characters Monica Gellar (played by Cox) and her co-star Chandler Bing (played by Matthew Perry) from the show, Harry said: “I was still confused because she was Monica, and I was a Chandler. I wondered if I’d ever work up the courage to tell her. Was there enough tequila in California to get me that brave?”

After spotting “a huge box of black diamond mushroom chocolates” that was “for everybody” at the house party, Harry explained that he then “grabbed several, gobbled them, washed them down with tequila,” before going onto tell the story of his psychedelic bathroom experience.

“Beside the toilet was a round silver bin, the kind with a foot pedal to open the lid. I stared at the bin. It stared back. Then it became… a head. I stepped on the pedal and the head opened its mouth. A huge open grin,” he said.

“I laughed, turned away, took a piss. Now the loo became a head too. The bowl was its gaping maw, the hinges of the seat were its piercing silver eyes. It said, ‘Aaah’.”

Back in October last year, Prince Harry and Elton John were among those to launch legal proceedings against Daily Mail publishers Associated Newspapers for what they described as “gross breaches of privacy”. Associated Newspapers denied the allegations.

The group also included John’s husband – filmmaker David Furnish – along with actresses Elizabeth Hurley and Sadie Frost, and Baroness Doreen Lawrence. Law firm Hamlins are representing Harry and Frost, with gunnercooke representing John, Furnish, Hurley and Lawrence.