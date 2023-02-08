Prince Harry was reportedly in talks to host ‘Saturday Night Live’

Prince Harry was in talks to host Saturday Night Live, according to reports.

It’s claimed producers on the NBC show were in discussions with Harry last year, ahead of the release of his memoir Spare in January.

“I know that Harry was all in, he was really serious about doing it – and it would have been great fun as promo for the book,” a source told PageSix.

Advertisement

Another source added: “There’s always lots of names in the mix, but Harry was definitely a name being discussed.”

According to the report, it’s unknown exactly why it didn’t work out, but it’s said talks with Harry “stalled at the 11th hour”. Neither Harry or SNL have commented on the report.

Harry has made numerous TV appearances to promote his memoir, including interviews on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, 60 Minutes and an ITV special.

Saturday Night Live has taken aim at the royal family in the past. Fred Armisen previously portrayed Queen Elizabeth II in a sketch, opposite Bill Hader as Prince Philip.

On last week’s episode (February 4), James Austin Johnson and Devon Walker, in character as British rappers Milly Pounds and Shirty, rapped about Prince Harry during the Weekend Update. You can check out the clip below.

Advertisement

Following its release, an extract from Harry’s book was compared to Steve Coogan’s character Alan Partridge where he references tabloid editor Rebekah Brooks.

Elsewhere in the memoir, the Duke of Sussex detailed an encounter with Friends star Courteney Cox where he ate “[magic] mushroom chocolates”.