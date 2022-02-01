Princess Bean saves Dreamland in new ‘Disenchantment’ trailer

The trailer for part four of Disenchantment has just been released – check it out below.

Matt Groening’s fantasy sitcom, which launched on the streaming platform in 2018, is set to return to Netflix on February 9.

Princess Bean will return in the fourth part of the show, in a storyline focusing on her quest to save the kingdom.

Watch the new trailer below:

The official logline for the fourth season of Disenchantment reads: “The mystery of Dreamland’s origins—and the stakes for its future—become ever clearer as our trio—and King Zøg—find themselves on personal journeys that will ultimately tie in to the kingdom’s fate.

“Separated at the end of Part III, our heroes race to reunite in this sweeping series of ten episodes. They’ll find themselves everywhere from the depths of Hell to the clouds of Heaven and everywhere in between, including Ogreland, Steamland, underwater, monasteries, insane asylums, the Enchanted Forest, the Dreamscape and more. All the while, puzzle pieces both canonical and personal will reveal themselves to eager fans.”

In a three-star review of the third season of Disenchantment, NME wrote: “You will know by now whether you like Disenchantment, and if you do, here’s five hours of fun for you. The problem is that season three can hope only to retain the interest of that group. Casual viewers will find it more frustrating than funny.”

Part four of Disenchantment will drop on Netflix on February 9.