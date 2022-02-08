‘Reacher’ renewed for season two by Amazon

Amazon has announced that its newly released Reacher series starring Titans actor Alan Ritchson is being renewed for a second season.

The new series – which premiered on Prime Video on February 4 – is based on the character from Lee Child’s international bestselling series of books, which also spawned two film adaptations starring Tom Cruise: 2012’s Jack Reacher and 2016’s Jack Reacher: Never Go Back.

According to Amazon, Reacher, which is written by showrunner and executive producer Nick Santora (Scorpion), is already one of Prime Video’s Top Five most-watched shows ever both in the US and globally. The streaming giant also said the show is one of the most binged original series ever.

“The phenomenal debut of Reacher is a testament to Lee Child’s creation of one of entertainment’s most well-known heroes, Nick Santora’s original approach to the storytelling, Alan’s brilliant embodiment of the character, and the dedication of the talented people who worked tirelessly in front of and behind the camera to make such an undeniably bingeworthy series,” Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios, said in a statement.

“The global impact of Reacher makes it one of Prime Video’s biggest series debuts, and we can’t wait to bring fans a second season of their new favourite show.”

Santora said of the renewal: “The entire Reacher team – cast, production, writers, etc – is so happy with the wonderful reception the show has received. Amazon, Skydance, and Paramount have been such fantastic partners and everyone is excited to roll up their sleeves and get to work on what will be a great season two.”

Child added: “Partnering with Amazon Studios for season one of Reacher was a total delight – they had our backs every step of the way, and it really shows, in every line and every frame. So I’m thrilled we’ll be working together again, for season two.”

Season one of Reacher is based on Killing Floor, the first novel in Child’s series.

In addition to Ritchson – best known for playing Hank Hall (aka Hawk) in DC’s Titans – Reacher‘s other cast members include What We Do In The Shadows’ Harvey Guillén, iZombie’s Malcolm Goodwin, The Goldfinch’s Willa Fitzgerald and Lost In Space’s Maxwell Jenkins, among others.

Meanwhile, Child has spoken about criticism from book fans about the casting of Tom Cruise in the Jack Reacher films.

“There was criticism from the book fans because they had built up a very clear image of what Reacher should look like,” he told Metro UK.

“But we’re also focusing on the non-book readers. What do they need? They need just great entertainment, they don’t have the reference already and so we also had to satisfy them.

“I think that the size thing is important to certain parts of the narrative,” the author continued. “Reacher has got to scare people, and you can do that so much easier with one glance of this huge animal rather than a normal-sized actor.”