‘Reacher’ season 2: is this the last episode?

The final episode of the second season of Reacher arrived on Amazon Prime Video today (January 19), but what is the future of the show?

This latest adaptation of the book series by Lee Child stars Alan Ritchson as the former US Army military policeman, who possesses formidable intelligence and strength and now lives as a drifter.

Reacher was developed by Nick Santora, who has written and produced episodes of The Sopranos, Law & Order, Prison Break, Scorpion. More recently, Santora led the Netflix series Fubar starring Arnold Schwarzenegger.

The first season of Reacher arrived in February 2022, while the second season premiered in December 2023, with its concluding episode hitting streaming today.

The character of Jack Reacher has previously been played by Tom Cruise in two Hollywood films: 2012’s Jack Reacher and the 2016 follow-up, Jack Reacher: Never Go Back.

Is this the last episode of Reacher?

Fans will be relieved to hear that despite the second season having now wrapped, there will be more Reacher in the future.

The news was confirmed in December, when Richson revealed that shooting had already begun on the third season of the show. “You’re on the set of season three of Reacher right now,” Ritchson says in the behind-the-scenes clip. “We’re officially underway.” Check out the clip below.

No official release date has been confirmed for Season Three, but it has been speculated that it will premiere in late 2024 or early 2025.

What will be the plot of Season Three?

Like the previous two seasons, it is expected the third will be based on one of Lee Child’s original novels. The first season was based on Child’s 1997 debut novel, Killing Floor, while the second adapted the 11th book in the series, Bad Luck And Trouble (2007).

That still gives the show’s producers plenty of options, as there have so far been 28 books written by Child about the adventures of Jack Reacher.