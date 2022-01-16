Release date announced for season 25 of ‘South Park’

Comedy Central has announced the release date for season 25 of South Park, with the show returning next month.

Following two standalone specials in September 2020 and March 2021 (which served as season 24), this new run of episodes will be South Park’s first full season since 2019.

The long-running animated comedy from co-creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker will return with six episodes on February 2 with weekly episodes to follow.

The 25th season of #SouthPark premieres on Feb 2 on Comedy Central! Read the press release: https://t.co/pJk9wYXG6w pic.twitter.com/ogGvYTtFMK — South Park (@SouthPark) January 14, 2022

Last year, the animated show was renewed through to season 30 with 14 original films based on the series also ordered for production.

The first film, titled South Park: Post Covid, saw Cartman, Stan, Kyle and Kenny attempting to re-adjust back to normal society and was released November 2021. South Park: Post COVID: The Return Of COVID followed in December and was a direct continuation of the previous special which jumped 40 years into the future to depict adult versions of boys.

“Comedy Central has been our home for 25 years and we’re really happy that they’ve made a commitment to us for the next 75 years,” said Parker and Stone about the new deal in a joint statement.

Chris McCarthy, president-CEO of MTV Entertainment and chief content officer of adult animation for Paramount+, said: “Matt and Trey are world-class creatives who brilliantly use their outrageous humour to skewer the absurdities of our culture and we are excited to expand and deepen our long relationship with them to help fuel Paramount+ and Comedy Central.”

Meanwhile, Kendrick Lamar is gearing up to produce a live-action comedy with the creators of South Park.

The untitled film – which begins production in spring 2022 – will see the past and present coming to a head when a young Black man who is interning as a slave re-enactor at a living history museum discovers that his white girlfriend’s ancestors once owned his.

Kendrick and his longtime manager and business partner Dave Free will produce the project through their multi-disciplinary media company pgLang, while Stone and Parker will produce via their company Park County. South Park writer Vernon Chatman will pen the comedy.