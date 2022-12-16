Rhod Gilbert shares cancer treatment update with fans

Rhod Gilbert has shared an update about his ongoing cancer treatment, saying that he’s “recovering well”.

Earlier this week the comedian disclosed his diagnosis after initially saying that he was being treated for cancer in July.

Yesterday (December 15), Gilbert took to Facebook to “clear up any confusion” about his ongoing treatment as well as share his frame of mind.

“Huge thanks to everyone who has been in touch; reading all your messages of support has been a welcome distraction and given me a real lift. So thanks,” Gilbert wrote on Facebook.

“There has been a lot of stuff in the press recently, so I thought I would clear up any confusion; my cancer diagnosis happened earlier this year (it’s not a new development).”

“I have since had surgery, radiotherapy and chemo at Velindre Cancer Centre and UHW, Cardiff,” he added.

“Thanks to their tireless dedication and incredible care, and lots of wonderful support from friends, family and you lot. I am recovering well, laughing a lot and feeling happy and positive; we are all optimistic that I will come through this.”

Gilbert said he was “making plans for 2023, so watch this space for info on the comedy stuff; there have been a lot of laughs in odd places, so I am not going to be short of material”.

Earlier this week the comedian discussed his initial symptoms from April, which forced him to cancel shows on his ‘Book of John’ tour.

“I had a terribly sore throat, tightness through my neck. I was having to cancel shows because I couldn’t breathe,” he said. “I was having all sorts of problems and we couldn’t get to the bottom of it.”

In May, his symptoms began to worsen while he was in Cuba fundraising for Velindre. “In May, I noticed lumps started popping up in places they shouldn’t be. It turns out I’ve got Stage 4 cancer,” he recalled.