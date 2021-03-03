Rhys Nicholson announced as guest judge on ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under’

Comedian Rhys Nicholson has been announced as a guest judge on the forthcoming production of RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under.

Nicholson will sit alongside RuPaul and series regular Michelle Visage in judging the drag queen contestants across eight episodes.

“The first words RuPaul ever said to me were ‘welcome to the family’ and that’s exactly what it feels like. A family. Ru and Michelle are my new mummies,” the comedian said in a statement.

“I hope the editors took out the bits where I’m just staring at them wide eyed trying to comprehend sitting next to them.”

RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under was first announced in January, and will premiere later this year on Stan. The contestants will be revealed this Saturday (March 6) at the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras. Stan will also have a float at this year’s parade to celebrate the arrival of the show.

“Rhys Nicholson is the perfect addition to the Drag Race Down Under family. His quick wit, love of drag, and willingness to carry Michelle Visage’s heavy luggage have already made him indispensable. I know our audience is going to love him as much as we do,” RuPaul said.

Last year, Nicholson became the third Australian comedian to have their own Netflix special, with Live at the Athenaeum arriving in December.