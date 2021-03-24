‘Rick and Morty’ co-creator to produce new series about a koala superhero

One of the creators behind Rick and Morty is to executive produce a new series about a koala superhero.

Hulu announced details of the new animated sitcom on Tuesday (March 23), confirming that Rick and Morty co-creator, Justin Roiland, will be one of the new executive producers on the project.

Called Koala Man, the series has initially been commissioned for eight episodes by Hulu and comes from creator and executive producer Michael Cusack. He will also voice the show’s titular character.

According to Variety, the hero koala patriarch “lives a not-so-secret identity of Koala Man, an Australian suburban superhero with no powers but a burning passion to snuff out petty crime and bring order to the community.”

Benji Samit and Dan Hernandez will both serve as executive producers and showrunners on the new project along with Princess Pictures and Bento Box.

Meanwhile, Rick and Morty writer Alex Rubens has recently confirmed that work has now begun on season 7.

Rubens teased the news in a tongue-in-cheek tweet, writing: “Am I allowed to say we started writing Rick and Morty Season 7? (If not we didn’t and I’m not)”

Co-creator Harmon had also previously said work had begun on season seven. “I think we’re working on season seven right now, I can’t even keep track,” he said. “I wouldn’t know if I were spoiling season five or season six.”

Season 5 of the show is yet to air, but last year producer and writer Scott Marder teased the content of the forthcoming episodes.

“There’s epic canon in season five coming,” Marder said. “Fans are gonna, like, get knocked over by the canon we’re about to hit them with… All the stuff we’re doing is so awesome.”

Harmon is also making a new original animated series for Fox Entertainment.

The currently untitled show will take place in mythical ancient Greece, focusing on a family of humans, gods and monsters trying to run one of the world’s first cities.