‘Rick And Morty’ brings back fan favourite character for season seven

Ricky And Morty has brought back fan favourite character Mr. Poopybutthole for season seven of the Adult Swim animation.

In a new clip for the season opener, titled ‘How Poopy Got His Poop Back’, the character is seen dealing with depression and substance abuse.

Speaking to the audience, he blames his current state on Beth shooting him in back after she mistook him for a parasitic alien in a season four episode. Meanwhile, Jerry is in the kitchen trying to negotiate with Mr. Poopybutthole’s drug dealer.

Advertisement

You can watch the clip, which serves as the season seven opener, below.

Adult Swim released the first trailer for season seven towards the end of last month. It marked the debut for the show’s new voice actors in the title roles, after the duo’s previous voice actor, co-creator Justin Roiland, was dismissed from the series following domestic violence allegations. In March, he was cleared of all charges.

Roiland has been replaced by two new actors for the roles of Rick and Morty, although Adult Swim is currently keeping their names under wraps.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, a network insider said: “We want the show to speak for itself. We believe in the strength of the season and our new voices and we want to preserve the viewing experience for fans.”

A synopsis for the 10-episode season refers to the swap in voice talent: “Rick and Morty are back and sounding more like themselves than ever! It’s season seven, and the possibilities are endless: what’s up with Jerry? EVIL Summer?! And will they ever go back to the high school?! Maybe not! But let’s find out! There’s probably less piss than last season. Rick and Morty, 100 years! Or at least until season 10!”

Advertisement

Adult Swim recently debuted the opening sequence for the show’s seventh season, which also teases some of the adventures in store.

Elsewhere, a spin-off titled Rick And Morty: The Anime is currently in development. The opening sequence debuted at San Diego Comic-Con earlier this year, with a release date yet to be announced.

Rick And Morty season seven premieres Sunday, October 15 on Adult Swim.