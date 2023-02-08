Rick And Morty co-creator Justin Roiland allegedly harassed female colleagues and turned up to work drunk.

In recent weeks, Roiland was dropped by Adult Swim, Hulu, his own company Squanch Games, and Disney 20th Century Animation after being faced with charges of domestic violence and allegations of online sexual harassment.

Now, in a new report published by The Hollywood Reporter, a number of Roiland’s co-workers and employees have shed further light on his alleged behaviour.

According to the article, multiple anonymous staff members recalled instances where Roiland “paraded a high-profile porn star through the Rick and Morty writers room, openly discussed threesomes and was involved in at least one instance of alleged sexual harassment during the show’s third season, notably its first with female writers.”

The report also includes quotes from colleagues who allege that “other than voice work,” Roiland “has not had any meaningful creative presence on any of the series that bear his name”, claiming that he would skip important meetings, cancel last minute, arrive drunk, and leave writers waiting before sending over voice performances.

The staffers also detail a division between Roiland and Rick And Morty co-creator Dan Harmon so bitter that a professional mediator was required to intervene.

Elsewhere in the report, multiple former colleagues agree that writing sessions for Rick And Morty were “easier when Roiland wasn’t in the room”.

By the end of the show’s third season, Roiland reportedly “simply stopped showing up” to work. Since then, the co-creator has not had a writing credit for a single episode, but has continued to provide voice performances for the show’s titular grandpa and grandson.

Last month, Roiland’s legal representative T Edward Welbourn released a statement claiming that “not only is Justin innocent [of the charges against him] but we also have every expectation that this matter is on course to be dismissed once the district attorney’s office has completed its methodical review of the evidence”.

“We look forward to clearing Justin’s name and helping him move forward as swiftly as possible,” he added (via RadioTimes).

NME has reached out to Roiland’s representatives regarding the new allegations made in the The Hollywood Reporter article.