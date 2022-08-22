‘Rick and Morty’ immersive fan experience unveiled

Rick and Morty have unveiled a new fan experience ahead of the launch of season six next month.

The new ‘Wormageddon’ project is described as an “immersive experience” and global treasure hunt, with fans of the show being tasked with finding 14 scenes that bridge the events of the end of season five and season six in nine hidden locations.

Fans have already activated the first one in Mexico City, and they’re now tasked with finding more before the season premiere on September 4. The first fan to find each scene will be awarded a life-size golden Rick head. More details can be found here.

“Facing a threat of complete global destruction, the heroes and anti-heroes of Rick and Morty will team up against #WORMAGEDDON,” the description reads.

The battle for Earth has begun. Can Beth and Supernova save Mexico City? #Wormageddon https://t.co/9Yu86l8CLr pic.twitter.com/gtdh3T2ajE — Rick and Morty (@RickandMorty) August 20, 2022

“Between the destruction of the Citadel of Ricks at the end of season five and the beginning of season six, a new threat lands on Earth in the form of a mysterious alien worm that aims to take over the planet.”

“To celebrate the new season, we are inviting fans around the globe to take part in an immersive experience that allows them to go on a real-life Rick and Morty adventure,” said Tricia Melton, chief marketing officer for Warner Bros. Discovery Kids, Young Adults and Classics group.

“Our world is being invaded by alien space worms so menacing that #WORMAGEDDON has been declared on nearly every continent. The first fan to find the hidden battle scenes around the world will nab a golden Rick head, clearly one of the most collectible items in the universe.”

Broadcaster Adult Swim has already released a few shorts about the alien invasion, which you can watch below:

Co-creator Justin Roiland recently teased the sixth season, calling the episodes “fucking incredible”.

“I will say that it’s a bit more canonical. It really rewards fans of the show that have been watching up to this point,” he told IGN at San Diego Comic-Con 2022.

“I think we’re kind of finally back into the rhythm of Rick And Morty, and I think season six is… I didn’t particularly think season five was bad, but season six is fucking amazing. It really is a fucking quality season.”