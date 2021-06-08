‘Rick and Morty’ film “will happen”, says show’s producer

Rick and Morty producer Scott Marder has said a spin-off film “will happen” in the future.

Discussing the possibility of seeing the show on the big screen, Marder said, per Metro: “It’d be daunting, I wouldn’t be shocked if there was one that comes down the pipe one day.

“I feel like every episode is a movie. I’d like to see what a movie would be, I feel like we pack so much in. It’d have to be pretty epic.”

Advertisement

Spencer Grammer, who voices Summer on the show, added: “It’d have to be something so big – like a 3D interactive movie that also has a theme park. I don’t know if you could just do a straight movie.

“There are those 4D movie theatres in New York City.”

Reiterating his confidence that a Rick and Morty movie would happen one day, Marder said: “I think it will happen. I do think it will happen.”

Meanwhile, Adult Swim is developing a shortform spin-off of Rick and Morty called The Vindicators.

The Vindicators will follow Supernova, Vance Maxiumus, Alan Rails, Crocubot and Noob Noob as the titular superhero team, who first made their appearance in season three, episode four of Rick and Morty, ‘Vindicators 3: The Return of Worldender’.

Advertisement

“We are thrilled to work in the Rick and Morty universe again, and these shorts are an incredible opportunity to explore what happens in the aftermath of the Vindicators saving (or destroying) worlds,” The Vindicators executive producers Sarah Carbiener and Erica Rosbe said.