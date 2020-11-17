‘Rick and Morty’ producers talk season five and reveal work has already begun on season seven

The showrunners of Rick and Morty have spoken more about the show’s upcoming fifth season, while also revealing that they are already working on future episodes for as far as season seven.

The animated show ended its fourth season earlier this year, with plenty more to come — Adult Swim famously ordered 70 more episodes of Rick and Morty back in May 2018.

Speaking at the special Rick and Morty panel at Adult Swim Festival 2020 over the weekend, creator Dan Harmon and producer/writer Scott Marder spoke about their plans for future episodes, including season five.

“There’s epic canon in season five coming,” Marder said. “Fans are gonna, like, get knocked over by the canon we’re about to hit them with… All the stuff we’re doing is so awesome.”

Harmon also hinted that the character Space Beth, who was introduced in season four, will also make an appearance in the upcoming season.

“There’s pretty groovy things coming regarding Beth… Space Beth was not a one-off character,” Harmon said. “That’s a thing that could have been the case.”

Later on in the panel, Harmon revealed that he and his team are already working on episodes beyond season five — even mentioning that work had already begun on season seven of Rick and Morty.

“I think we’re working on season seven right now, I can’t even keep track,” he said. “I wouldn’t know if I were spoiling season five or season six.”

Last month, Harmon hinted that the show was “more on schedule than we’ve ever been” due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

“It kind of makes you have to focus on the whole process when you don’t have this office environment anymore,” he said.

“Everyone has to run this bee colony remotely, so the honey just gets made more consistently. It’s working for us.”