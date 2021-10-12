‘Rick and Morty’ release new anime short ‘The Great Yokai Battle Of Akihabara’

A new anime short has been released for Rick and Morty to coincide with Halloween.

Adult Swim has collaborated with prominent anime creators and directors on a number of shorts over the past year, with Rick and Morty’s Japanese voice actors, Yohei Tadano and Keisuke Chiba, taking centre stage on each of them.

The latest short is directed by Masaru Matsumoto, known for his work on Starship Troopers: Traitors Of Mars, and is animated by Yamato Works Inc.

The short itself however is only available for US audiences, who can watch it here.

Titled ‘The Great Yokai Battle Of Akihabara’, Rick and Morty venture to Akihabara to find the perfect screw to complete a high-powered toaster which sends notifications when your toast is ready.

If you’re unfamiliar, Akihabara is a famous district in Tokyo, Japan that’s known for its many shops dedicated to electronics, anime and manga. The area is recreated in the short, right before things escalate into a kaiju versus giant robot fight.

The first short was released back in March 2020 titled ‘Samurai & Shogun’, which took place in an alternate dimension as samurai Rick fights off a hoard of ninja Ricks.

This was followed by ‘Rick and Morty vs, Genocider’, where Rick is hunted by Evil Morty and a Citadel of Ricks, who are masquerading as a group called the Genociders.

Rick and Morty season five concluded last month, with season six currently in production.