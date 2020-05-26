A new teaser for the season 4 finale of Rick and Morty has been released by Adult Swim.

Episode 10, called “Star Mort: Rickturn of the Jerri”, will drop on May 31 in the US, and will end the second batch of episodes that began at the start of the month.

The teaser sees Jerry and Beth mention family therapy with Dr. Wong as Rick, Morty and Summer try to avoid the matter and shift the subject onto Rick’s invisibility belt. Watch below:

Showrunner and creator Justin Roiland recently spoke of his idea of releasing just one episode of the show per month, to keep things fresh.

“I like the idea of thinking outside the box with how any show is delivered to the masses,” Roiland explained.

“If you do one a month, the show is alive the whole year and you’re still buying us all the time we need to make them as good as they need to be. I’m not saying that’s ever gonna happen, but I have brought that up in the past.”

Rick and Morty was renewed for a further 70 episodes in 2018, meaning there are at least 60 more on the way after season 4 ends.

In terms of the show’s progress amidst the global coronavirus lockdown, Spencer Grammer, who voices Summer on the show, recently told NME that remote voice work had begun for season 5.

‘Rick and Morty’ is streaming on Netflix.