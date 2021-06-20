‘Rick and Morty’ season 5 cold open welcomes Rick’s nemesis

Ahead of Rick and Morty‘s fifth season airing on Adult Swim today (June 20), the show has unveiled the new season’s cold open – watch it below.

The long-awaited new season arrives in the UK on E4 tomorrow (June 21).

The new cold open begins with Rick being badly injured, with Morty trying to save Rick and himself from their sinking ship.

A character called Mr. Nimbus is then shown, who introduces himself as Rick’s nemesis from the ocean.

See the clip below.

Ahead of the new season, Alison Brie was confirmed to be joining the cast of the lauded animated show.

Brie will be reunited with showrunner Dan Harmon after starring in his odd ball college comedy Community from 2009-2015.

Meanwhile, the show’s producer Scott Marder has said a spin-off film “will happen” in the future.

Marder told Metro: “It’d be daunting, I wouldn’t be shocked if there was one that comes down the pipe one day.

Of season five of the show, the show’s Spencer Grammer, who plays Morty’s sister Summer, said: “There’s a more familial-centric base [this season] where the entire family is working together, which is fun.

Harmon added: “We got that from a series of indie movies in the States called Fast & Furious. We found out by saying the word ‘family’, you can make 900 episodes of something.”

Meanwhile, Adult Swim is developing a shortform spin-off of Rick and Morty called The Vindicators.

The Vindicators will follow Supernova, Vance Maxiumus, Alan Rails, Crocubot and Noob Noob as the titular superhero team, who first made their appearance in season three, episode four of Rick and Morty, ‘Vindicators 3: The Return of Worldender’.