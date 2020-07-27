‘Rick and Morty’ season 5 gets a first look in new teaser clip

Adult Swim has released a first look at Rick and Morty season five with an early draft version of a new scene.

The show’s creators are currently working on the next batch of episodes of hit animated sitcom, and during a Comic-Con panel shared a teaser for what is to come.

In the roughly drawn scene, Morty carries an injured Rick to their ship as they escape out of a portal. However, their ship is damaged and they are sent hurtling towards their deaths over Earth.

Morty subsequently decides to ring crush Jessica to confess his feelings, though when she reciprocates he decides life is worth living and manages to save them by crashing into the sea.

However, the pair are then greeted by an Aquaman-type character called Mr Nimbus, who we learn is Rick’s nemesis.

Co-creator Dan Harmon revealed last month that they were working on season five while in lockdown, telling The Wrap: “We had already finished Season 4, and the writers are working on Season 5 in two-hour blocks through Zoom. There are a lot of things that are better about a Zoom writers’ room, and they are balanced out by things that are worse.”

Justin Roiland admitted back in May that he would be keen to release one episode of the show per month instead of the show’s usual series roll-out.

“I’ve been saying we should drop an episode each month, just make it a big event,” he said. “I like the idea of thinking outside the box with how any show is delivered to the masses.

“If you do one a month, the show is alive the whole year and you’re still buying us all the time we need to make them as good as they need to be. I’m not saying that’s ever gonna happen, but I have brought that up in the past.”

Spencer Grammer, who voices Summer Smith, previously told NME that recording on season five had begun.