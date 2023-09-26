‘Rick and Morty’ season seven trailer reveals new voice actors replacing Justin Roiland

Adult Swim has released the first trailer for Rick and Morty season seven – check it out below.

The trailer marks the debut for the show’s new voice actors in the title roles, after the duo’s previous voice actor, co-creator Justin Roiland, was dismissed from the series following domestic violence allegations. In March, he was cleared of all charges.

Roiland has been replaced by two new actors for each character respectively, although Adult Swim is keeping their names under wraps.

Advertisement

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, a network insider said: “We want the show to speak for itself. We believe in the strength of the season and our new voices and we want to preserve the viewing experience for fans.”

A synopsis for the 10-episode season refers to the swap in voice talent: “Rick and Morty are back and sounding more like themselves than ever! It’s season seven, and the possibilities are endless: what’s up with Jerry? EVIL Summer?! And will they ever go back to the high school?! Maybe not! But let’s find out! There’s probably less piss than last season. Rick and Morty, 100 years! Or at least until season 10!”

Rick and Morty season seven premieres Sunday October 15 on Adult Swim.

This month, Roiland was accused of using his fame to pursue young fans via text messages shared with NBC News. His lawyer has denied the “false and defamatory” allegations.

Adult Swim recently debuted the opening sequence for the show’s seventh season, which also teases some of the adventures in store.

Advertisement

Elsewhere, a spin-off titled Rick and Morty: The Anime is currently in development. The opening sequence debuted at San Diego Comic-Con earlier this year, with a release date yet to be announced.