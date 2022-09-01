‘Rick and Morty’ will have a new season every year, says co-creator

Rick and Morty co-creator Dan Harmon has revealed plans to release a new season of the show every year.

Ahead of the show’s sixth season, Harmon discussed the future of Rick and Morty in an interview with TheWrap.

“This is the strangest thing I’ve ever said about the show and it still feels unreal to say it, but we’ll be doing a season a year now,” Harmon said.

“I still don’t understand how that’s possible. But that’s why it never happened on my watch. [Showrunner] Scott [Marder] is able to keep us on a schedule that mostly involves being so ahead of schedule that we can actually release things in a timely manner.”

Speaking to the outlet, co-creator Justin Roiland added: “I think the show could run forever. The show could run as long as we want to.”

Back in 2018, Rick and Morty was renewed for 70 additional episodes by Adult Swim, which started with season four in 2019. Season four and five spanned 20 episodes in total, with another 50 episodes, including season six, yet to be released.

Early reviews of the show’s sixth season have been positive, describing the first episode as a “masterful mix of the series’ most pleasing fan-service element”.

Speaking about the new season at San Diego Comic-Con, Roiland said: “I think we’re kind of finally back into the rhythm of Rick and Morty, and I think season six is… I didn’t particularly think season five was bad, but season six is fucking amazing. It really is a fucking quality season.”

Rick and Morty season six premieres on Adult Swim on September 4. It will be simulcast on E4 and All4 on September 5 in the UK.