Ricky Gervais confirms season three of ‘After Life’ will start filming soon

Ricky Gervais has confirmed the filming start date for season three of series After Life.

In a tweet posted yesterday (April 17), Gervais revealed that filming on the third – and reportedly final – series of the show would begin tomorrow (April 19).

“I’d better learn my lines”, Gervais tweeted, along with a picture of him holding up the season 3 script.

You can see the tweet here:

I’d better learn my lines. pic.twitter.com/zgWdz7UKZp — Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) April 17, 2021

The show, which first aired in 2019, follows character Tony (played by Gervais) after he struggles to cope following the death of his wife Lisa (played by Kerry Godliman).

In a four star review of season 2, NME‘s Beth Webb wrote: “It’s an extraordinary feat to capture an audience this big with a show that doesn’t promise any notion of a happy ending. Maybe there’s some level of catharsis in watching a man with seemingly nothing left to lose stomping around doing what he likes.

“More understandable perhaps is that After Life is the best example of Gervais’ ability to find beauty in the banal without glossing over life’s more depressing moments. His body of work post-The Office has always attempted this to some degree, but After Life seems to bottle exactly what Gervais set out to do. It’s some of his most moving work to date, and if you can stomach the occasional C-bomb, his most rewarding.”

Gervais had previously spoken about season three in an interview with GQ Hype. “Yeah, this is the first time I want to do a third series of anything I’ve ever done,” he admitted.

“The world’s too rich. I don’t have to go over old ground. There’s ten characters [in After Life] who could be the lead in something.

“The first [series] was establishing a central character going through the world almost as if it’s a videogame. Now there’s lots of ‘meanwhiles.’”

