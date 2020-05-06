Ricky Gervais debunks ‘After Life’ fan theory concerning ghost character

Ricky Gervais has responded to the theory that a character in his Netflix comedy After Life is a ghost.

The writer/actor debunked the possibility in a recent Twitter Q&A regarding Anne, played by Penelope Wilton who Gervais’ character Tony meets in a graveyard.

“No, she’s not,” Gervais said. “I love that conspiracy theory and it could happen, [but] not in one of my things. That would be odd, if I suddenly – unless I did an actual fantasy thing where there were ghosts and angels, which I might one day.

“She’s real. She’s there to show that the kindness of strangers can save a life, really, and that we all need an Anne in our life.”

Gervais continued, on the character’s significance and the importance of kindness: “That slightly older, wiser person with nothing to gain other than just showing empathy and honesty. It was that really, it was just the straightforward, didn’t have to think about it, being nice to someone.”

Season 2 of After Life premiered on Netflix to positive reviews last month. In a four-star review, NME said: “After Life is the best example of Gervais’ ability to find beauty in the banal without glossing over life’s more depressing moments.”

Regarding a potential third season, Gervais said in a Twitter livestream that he would not be opposed. “I’d love to do a season three,” Gervais said, It looks like it’s going to go down a storm. So, if this reaction carries on then yes.”

After Life is now streaming on Netflix.