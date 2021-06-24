Ricky Gervais is getting a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame

Ricky Gervais is set to be honoured with a Hollywood star after he was named in the Walk of Fame Class of 2022 honours list.

The After Life star is among 38 celebrities to be awarded the star along with the likes of Michael B. Jordan, Macaulay Culkin and Ewan McGregor.

Upon hearing the news, he shared an article from his local paper and tweeted: “My mum would’ve been proud. Not about me being [a] global megastar. Being in The Reading Chronicle, I mean.”

Advertisement

Gervais earned the honour for his contribution to the entertainment industry over the past two decades with the likes of The Office, Derek, The Ricky Gervais Show and After Life.

My mum would've been proud. Not about me being global megastar. Being in The Reading Chronicle, I mean😇https://t.co/HxSCqDYU6P — Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) June 23, 2021

Over the years he has also picked up 25 Emmy awards, 11 Baftas and nine Golden Globes. He has also hosted the latter ceremony five times in the past.

Meanwhile, Gervais recently responded to a joke suggestion for a Hollywood roast following the cancellation of the 2022 Golden Globes.

“Instead of golden globes 2022 can we do a 1-hour @rickygervais special roasting the Hollywood elite,” a fan tweeted, to which Gervais replied: “The Golden Balls.”

It came after NBC announced they would not be airing next year’s ceremony to encourage the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, who hosts the awards, to work on “meaningful reform”.

Advertisement

Gervais also recently reflected on the controversial speech he made at last year’s Golden Globes awards, suggesting it could be the reason he wasn’t invited to present at this year’s Oscars.

During the ceremony, he began his speech by saying: “You’ll be pleased to know this is the last time I’m hosting these awards. I don’t care anymore. I’m joking. I never did.”

Elsewhere in the speech, Gervais took aim at several celebrity guests in the room. “Talking of all you perverts, it was a big year for paedophile movies. Surviving R Kelly, Leaving Neverland… The Two Popes“, before saying: “Shut up, I don’t care.”