Ricky Gervais mocks Elon Musk following removal of blue checkmarks on Twitter

Ricky Gervais has spoken out after losing his blue checkmark on Twitter.

On Thursday (April 20), the profile verification checkmarks were removed from all legacy accounts on the platform, barring those who paid for a Twitter Blue subscription.

Various figures within the entertainment have since been sharing their thoughts about the change, with Gervais being one of the latest.

“My blue tick has gone. I’m not sure if I’m really me or not,” joked the After Life star.

Filmmaker Duncan Jones – who is the son of David Bowie – also spoke out about the loss of his blue checkmark, pointing out how easy it would now be for Twitter users to impersonate celebrities on the website.

“If a guy comes online tomorrow using my name, wearing a doggo avatar but with no blue tick… and they’re posting nonsensical ramblings about US & UK politics between dad jokes… well it’s probably still me, really,” he joked.

Later, Jones wrote: “I feel a little weird today… Like I don’t quite know who I am… I can’t quite put my tick on it.”

The Moon director also labelled Musk “a manipulative, papyrus-skinned bully” and a “massive bellend”.

When you think of all the incredibly hard working, brilliant people and ideas that come together to make a Space X or a Tesla work, and know that all of that gets dismissed because Elon is a massive bellend…

Frustrating.

Many others have voiced their concerns with Musk’s Twitter Blue scheme, including William Shatner.

“I’ve been [on Twitter] for 15 years giving my [time] and witty thoughts all for bupkis,” the actor said. “Now you’re telling me that I have to pay for something you gave me for free? What is this? The Colombia Records & Tape Club?”

In response, Musk wrote: “It’s more about treating everyone equally. There shouldn’t be a different standard for celebrities IMO.”

Elsewhere, Jack Black said he wasn’t sure whether he was going to pay for Twitter Blue: “I’m a little embarrassed by the blue check to be honest with you. Maybe it’s cooler not to have checks. It’s definitely not cool to pay for it.”

Musk, who acquired Twitter in late 2022 for $44billion (£38.9billion), previously stated that the introduction of Twitter Blue would “offer subscribers a way to enhance and customise their Twitter experience”.