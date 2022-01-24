Ricky Gervais on ‘After Life’ scene that still makes him cry

Ricky Gervais has revealed which scene in his comedy drama series After Life still makes him cry even after watching it “70 times”.

Created by and starring Gervais, After Life follows local newspaper journalist Tony who is dealing with intense grief following the death of his wife. The third and final season was released on Netflix earlier this month.

The show’s finale has moved many viewers to tears, and now Gervais has shared that a scene involving his on-screen wife Lisa (played by Kerry Godliman) leaves him in tears every single time he watches it.

“There’s one scene I’ve watched it 70 times and it still absolutely chokes me up,” he said during a press junket (via The Metro). “It’s when Lisa reads the poem in episode six honestly, I gag.”

He continued: “It’s such an amazing poem, it’s such an amazing performance and what’s happening while it’s happening.

“Honestly, that poem, I’ve loved it for years I’ve always wanted to use it, it’s devastating.”

Co-star Diane Morgan (who plays Kath in the show) weighed in on Godliman’s delivery of the poem: “She doesn’t really play the sentimentality of it either she [just] does it and she does it so honestly and lovely.”

Gervais then added: “It was one take and I looked around and everyone was quiet so yeah it’s that one for me.”

Elsewhere during the chat, Gervais spoke on the future of After Life. He said that while he’s “pretty sure it is the final season”, you should “never say never. I don’t know… could I be persuaded? Well, of course.

“Netflix could offer me a castle and an animal sanctuary on an island…. But at this moment, in time? No, this is it.”

In a four-star review of After Life season three, NME‘s James McMahon described it as “unapologetically nasty, saccharine, lovely and poignant”, and also “often a bit of a mess, a little bit like life itself”.

Meanwhile, Gervais recently dismissed fan speculation that a character from After Life is based on James Corden.