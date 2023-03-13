Ricky Gervais responds to fan’s Oscars request

Ricky Gervais has responded to a fan’s tweet who said they “wished” he had hosted last night’s (March 12) Oscars.

READ MORE: Here are all the winners at the Oscars 2023

Posting a clip of the After Life star presenting the last of his five stints at the Golden Globes, the user wrote: “RT if you wish @rickygervais was hosting the #Oscars tonight.”

But Gervais was quick to reply and shoot down any chances of that happening, as he wrote: “Fuck that!” with a crying, laughing emoji.

Advertisement

He also posted another clip of himself at an awards show, addressing the crowd of film industry attendees: “Shut up, you disgusting, pill-popping sexual deviant scum,” with the caption “Enjoy the Oscars”.

Enjoy The Oscars 😂 pic.twitter.com/B99KZUq9Xe — Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) March 12, 2023

The comedian and actor has never hosted the Oscars but his run on the Golden Globes earned him a reputation for pulling no punches.

This year’s Oscars was hosted by Jimmy Kimmel and the big winner on the night was Everything Everywhere All At Once.

Among them were Best Picture, Best Actress (Michelle Yeoh), Best Directing, Best Supporting Actor (Ke Huy Quan), Best Supporting Actress (Jamie Lee Curtis) and more.

Advertisement

Other winners on the night included All Quiet On The Western Front, which won four awards, including Best International Film, and Brendan Fraser, who won his first Oscar for his role in The Whale.

Meanwhile, Steve Carrell recently revealed that he only watched one minute of the original UK series of The Office.

This was because he wanted to avoid taking inspiration from Gervais’ own version of an office manager, David Brent.

He told the podcast Office Ladies: “I chose not to watch the British version because I didn’t want that to influence whatever this version was going to be. [Gervais] was clearly so great at it, he was such a distinctive character. I didn’t want to do an impression of him.”