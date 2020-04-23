Ricky Gervais says people make “mistakes” when they hear his jokes

Ricky Gervais has said that people who hear his jokes shouldn’t “mistake” them for his own views.

Speaking to New York Times about his monologue and jabs at the Golden Globes 2020, a night he hosted, the actor said that he doesn’t have to look over his shoulder when the night is over.

He explained: “And I’ve got nothing against those people, really. I think that’s the mistake people make: They think that every joke is a window to the comedian’s soul – because I wrote it and performed it under my own name, that that’s really me.”

The comedian added: “And that’s just not true. I’ll flip a joke halfway through and change my stance to make the joke better. I’ll pretend to be right wing, left wing, whatever wing, no wing… I’ve got to be a court jester, but a court jester’s got to make sure that he doesn’t get executed as well.”

At the Golden Globes Gervais poked fun at Leonardo DiCaprio for his dating history and spreading the conspiracy theory that Jeffrey Epstein didn’t kill himself.

He ended his opening monologue with a message for the winners of the night, saying: “Don’t use it as a platform to make a political speech. You’re in no position to lecture the public about anything.

“You know nothing about the real world. Most of you spent less time in school than Greta Thunberg.”

The second season of After Life, starring Gervais, arrives on Netflix this week (April 24)

The comedy-drama sees Gervais starring as Tony Johnson, a man who is struggling to cope with widowed life following the death of his wife.

In a four-star review, NME’s Beth Webb said the second series of After Life is Gervais’ “most moving work to date.”

Meanwhile, Gervais has spoken out against those “complaining” from privileged positions while the NHS continues to fight coronavirus during the global pandemic.

The comedian said in an interview with The Sun that he had little sympathy for anyone tasked with staying at home, following celebrities posting videos from lavish homes.